AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at BNP Paribas Exane

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $265.00 price target on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.33.

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AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $255.52. The company had a trading volume of 590,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $179.24 and a 1-year high of $257.95. The business's 50 day moving average price is $234.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 878.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in AMETEK by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 393.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key AMETEK News

Here are the key news stories impacting AMETEK this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMETEK reported record second-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share versus the $1.99 analyst consensus and $1.78 a year earlier. Revenue rose 15% year over year to $2.04 billion , exceeding the $1.95 billion estimate. Stronger sales from the Electronic Instruments Group (EIG) and Electromechanical Group (EMG) supported the performance. AMETEK Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Rise Year Over Year

AMETEK reported record second-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings of versus the $1.99 analyst consensus and $1.78 a year earlier. Revenue rose 15% year over year to , exceeding the $1.95 billion estimate. Stronger sales from the Electronic Instruments Group (EIG) and Electromechanical Group (EMG) supported the performance. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its financial outlook, forecasting third-quarter EPS of $2.08–$2.10 versus the $2.04 consensus and full-year 2026 EPS of $8.20–$8.30 versus the $8.14 consensus. The increased outlook signals confidence in demand, operating execution and the contribution from strategic acquisitions. AMETEK Announces Record Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Management raised its financial outlook, forecasting third-quarter EPS of versus the $2.04 consensus and full-year 2026 EPS of versus the $8.14 consensus. The increased outlook signals confidence in demand, operating execution and the contribution from strategic acquisitions. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted broad-based, multi-segment demand and strategic acquisitions as drivers of growth, reinforcing the view that AMETEK’s expansion is not dependent on a single business line. AMETEK Q2 Deep Dive

Analyst commentary highlighted broad-based, multi-segment demand and strategic acquisitions as drivers of growth, reinforcing the view that AMETEK’s expansion is not dependent on a single business line. Neutral Sentiment: AMETEK introduced the Grabner Vision Pro Series, a new fuel-analysis product line featuring next-generation performance. The launch expands the company’s analytical instrumentation portfolio, although the immediate financial contribution was not disclosed. AMETEK Introduces Grabner Vision Pro Series

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Further Reading

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