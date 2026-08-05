AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at DA Davidson

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $265.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. DA Davidson's price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AME. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 target price on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AMETEK from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.93.

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AMETEK Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $254.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,609. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $234.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $179.24 and a 52-week high of $257.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 878.6% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in AMETEK by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 393.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting AMETEK

Here are the key news stories impacting AMETEK this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. AMETEK reported adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share versus the $1.99 consensus, while revenue rose 15% year over year to $2.04 billion, ahead of the $1.95 billion estimate. EPS increased from $1.78 a year earlier, indicating continued operating momentum. Ametek Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

AMETEK reported adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share versus the $1.99 consensus, while revenue rose 15% year over year to $2.04 billion, ahead of the $1.95 billion estimate. EPS increased from $1.78 a year earlier, indicating continued operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook. Full-year EPS guidance was set at $8.20-$8.30, above the $8.14 analyst consensus, while third-quarter guidance of $2.08-$2.10 also exceeds expectations of $2.04. The higher outlook reflects stronger sales in the Electronic Instruments Group and Electromechanical Group. AMETEK Announces Record Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Full-year EPS guidance was set at $8.20-$8.30, above the $8.14 analyst consensus, while third-quarter guidance of $2.08-$2.10 also exceeds expectations of $2.04. The higher outlook reflects stronger sales in the Electronic Instruments Group and Electromechanical Group. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target. The firm increased its target from $270 to $280 and assigned an “outperform” rating, implying roughly 10% potential upside from the referenced share price. The action reinforces positive analyst sentiment following the earnings beat.

The firm increased its target from $270 to $280 and assigned an “outperform” rating, implying roughly 10% potential upside from the referenced share price. The action reinforces positive analyst sentiment following the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Product and acquisition activity support longer-term growth. AMETEK introduced its Grabner Vision Pro fuel-analysis product series, while coverage highlighted multi-segment demand and strategic acquisitions as additional growth catalysts. AMETEK Introduces Grabner Vision Pro Series

AMETEK introduced its Grabner Vision Pro fuel-analysis product series, while coverage highlighted multi-segment demand and strategic acquisitions as additional growth catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the favorable outlook, AMETEK trades at a relatively elevated valuation, with a price-to-earnings ratio near 38 and a PEG ratio above 3. Investors may therefore expect continued earnings execution to support further gains.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Further Reading

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