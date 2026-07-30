AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $628.3890 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.50. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.41. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 3,681 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $114,368.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $556,681.19. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 49.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMN Healthcare Services

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc NYSE: AMN is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

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