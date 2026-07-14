AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $19.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research cut AMN Healthcare Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

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AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.41. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $36.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.50. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 3,681 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $114,368.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $556,681.19. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 49.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company's stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc NYSE: AMN is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

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