AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Rating Lowered to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

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AMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $19.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut AMN Healthcare Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.41.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.50. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 3,681 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $114,368.67. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $556,681.19. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,278.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,401,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,005 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7,583.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,035,145 shares of the company's stock worth $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,672 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,176,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 262.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,287,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 932,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 50.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,376,341 shares of the company's stock worth $25,242,000 after purchasing an additional 463,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company's stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc NYSE: AMN is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

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