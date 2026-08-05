Amphenol (NYSE:APH) CFO Sells 193,200 Shares

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) CFO Craig Lampo sold 193,200 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.31, for a total value of $32,324,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 90,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,169,161.15. The trade was a 68.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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Amphenol Stock Up 0.7%

APH stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.49. 6,138,882 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,620,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $104.71 and a 1 year high of $178.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.42.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 17.73%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 548 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $191.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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