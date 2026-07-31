Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading 1.5% Higher - Should You Buy?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $9.6120. 5,245,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 8,417,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JonesTrading started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 2.25.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Kang Sun sold 67,796 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $1,002,702.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,280,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,943,830.66. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 28,812 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $426,129.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 804,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,898,821.22. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,997. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 1,385.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

Further Reading

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