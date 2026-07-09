Andersen Group Inc. (NYSE:ANDG) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Andersen Group Inc. (NYSE:ANDG - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

ANDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Andersen Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Andersen Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Andersen Group from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Andersen Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Andersen Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Andersen Group news, Director Robert V. Gunderson, Jr. acquired 2,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,785.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $537,300. This represents a 18.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Andersen Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,987,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Andersen Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,079,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andersen Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,365,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Andersen Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,864,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Andersen Group during the 4th quarter worth about $19,948,000.

Andersen Group Stock Performance

ANDG opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $36.95. Andersen Group has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.50.

Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.75 million during the quarter. Andersen Group's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Andersen Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Andersen Group

Our mission is to deliver exceptional client service grounded in integrity, transparency, and excellence. Since our founding in 2002, we have experienced rapid and sustained growth, powered by our people, our values and our relentless commitment to innovative, client-focused solutions. Building on the rich traditions and culture of the former Arthur Andersen, we are driven by a bold vision to lead in a complex global marketplace, creating lasting value for our clients, our people and our investors.

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