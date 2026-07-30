Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The consumer goods maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.90%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

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Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,324,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,005. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $168.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Key Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV News

Here are the key news stories impacting Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV this week:

Positive Sentiment: AB InBev reported second-quarter EPS of $1.21, above the $1.09 analyst consensus, while revenue of $16.66 billion exceeded the $16.33 billion estimate. Revenue increased 11% year over year, and the company cited growth in volumes, premium brands and digital channels. AB InBev Q2 profit and revenue beat forecasts

AB InBev reported second-quarter EPS of $1.21, above the $1.09 analyst consensus, while revenue of $16.66 billion exceeded the $16.33 billion estimate. Revenue increased 11% year over year, and the company cited growth in volumes, premium brands and digital channels. Positive Sentiment: Beer volume growth, higher revenue and stronger profitability supported management’s confidence in achieving fiscal 2026 EBITDA growth in line with its medium-term target. Operating profit rose 13.7% year over year, while operating cash flow nearly doubled, according to reported company figures. AB InBev Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Beer volume growth, higher revenue and stronger profitability supported management’s confidence in achieving fiscal 2026 EBITDA growth in line with its medium-term target. Operating profit rose 13.7% year over year, while operating cash flow nearly doubled, according to reported company figures. Positive Sentiment: The company’s FIFA World Cup sponsorship is generating a volume lift and could provide additional sales and earnings benefits during the remainder of the event, giving investors a near-term catalyst. Budweiser Maker AB InBev Credits FIFA World Cup for Volume Lift

The company’s FIFA World Cup sponsorship is generating a volume lift and could provide additional sales and earnings benefits during the remainder of the event, giving investors a near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: AB InBev filed an amended first-half 2026 interim report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The announcement did not identify a new change to the company’s earnings outlook, so the immediate investment significance appears limited. AB InBev Files Amended H1 2026 Interim Report

AB InBev filed an amended first-half 2026 interim report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The announcement did not identify a new change to the company’s earnings outlook, so the immediate investment significance appears limited. Negative Sentiment: Barclays recently downgraded BUD to Hold/Equal Weight, indicating some analysts remain cautious about valuation and the sustainability of the recent rally despite the earnings beat. Barclays Downgrades Anheuser-Busch InBev

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BUD. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $149,778,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,205,767 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $269,337,000 after buying an additional 966,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,451 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $229,831,000 after buying an additional 641,158 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,999,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 509,904 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $30,395,000 after buying an additional 354,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company's stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world's largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company's operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev's portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

Further Reading

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