Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the consumer goods maker's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.86% from the company's previous close.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $86.50 to $84.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.08.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE BUD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 373,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,448. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $167.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.87.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.26 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,778,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,205,767 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $269,337,000 after purchasing an additional 966,378 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,451 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $229,831,000 after purchasing an additional 641,158 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth approximately $33,999,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,380,404 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $728,801,000 after buying an additional 368,721 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Here are the key news stories impacting Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations: AB InBev reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share versus the $1.09 consensus and revenue of $16.66 billion versus the $16.26 billion estimate. Revenue increased 11% year over year, while reported operating profit and cash flow also improved. AB InBev Q2 profit and revenue beat forecasts

AB InBev reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share versus the $1.09 consensus and revenue of $16.66 billion versus the $16.26 billion estimate. Revenue increased 11% year over year, while reported operating profit and cash flow also improved. Positive Sentiment: World Cup demand supported volumes and market share: Management credited stronger demand in the Americas and FIFA World Cup-related sales for the quarter’s volume improvement, with reports indicating the company gained beer market share. Executives said the event could provide a larger benefit in the second half. Budweiser Maker AB InBev Credits FIFA World Cup for Volume Lift

Management credited stronger demand in the Americas and FIFA World Cup-related sales for the quarter’s volume improvement, with reports indicating the company gained beer market share. Executives said the event could provide a larger benefit in the second half. Positive Sentiment: Outlook and analyst support remain constructive: The brewer reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, including EBITDA growth in line with its medium-term target. Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS estimate to $4.46 from $4.44, above the $4.31 consensus, while UBS maintained a Buy rating and Citi also issued a Buy rating. UBS Remains a Buy on Anheuser Busch InBev

The brewer reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, including EBITDA growth in line with its medium-term target. Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS estimate to $4.46 from $4.44, above the $4.31 consensus, while UBS maintained a Buy rating and Citi also issued a Buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: AB InBev filed an amended H1 2026 interim report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing update provides additional regulatory disclosure but no major change to the investment thesis was reported. AB InBev Files Amended H1 2026 Interim Report

AB InBev filed an amended H1 2026 interim report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing update provides additional regulatory disclosure but no major change to the investment thesis was reported. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst caution remains: Barclays downgraded the shares to Hold before the earnings release, signaling valuation or execution concerns despite the improved quarterly performance. Investors may also focus on whether World Cup-related momentum can continue after the event. Barclays downgrades Anheuser Busch InBev to a Hold

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world's largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company's operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev's portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

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