Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

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ANIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $116.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 21,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 630,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,030. This trade represents a 3.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 45,024 shares of company stock valued at $131,621. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 378.4% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 63,584 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 38,540 shares during the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology and infectious disease company developing novel cell-based immunotherapies and vaccine platforms. Through its Anixa Therapeutics division, the company is advancing antibody and T-cell modalities, including an ovarian cancer immunotherapy candidate and a COVID-19 vaccine leveraging a proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology. Its research pipeline emphasizes modular vaccine design and personalized cancer cell therapy aimed at inducing durable immune responses against solid tumors.

In parallel, Anixa Diagnostics is developing the ADAPT diagnostic platform, a high-throughput proteomics approach using engineered peptides derived from spider venom.

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