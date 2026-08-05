Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Insider Sells 16,000 Shares

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM - Get Free Report) insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $352,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,846,639. This represents a 16.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Antero Midstream Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,776. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Antero Midstream's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,978,405 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $35,196,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 733,861 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 216,416 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $939,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $2,189,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,592,910 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $28,338,000 after purchasing an additional 254,088 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Midstream from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Antero Midstream

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company's core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Further Reading

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