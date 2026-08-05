Anthony Bacos Sells 70,000 Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) insider Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $286,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 951,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,655.46. The trade was a 6.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Bacos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $263,200.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $265,300.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $253,400.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $265,300.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Anthony Bacos sold 70,011 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $309,448.62.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Anthony Bacos sold 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $451,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $282,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $290,500.00.

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Stitch Fix Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of SFIX stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,473. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $549.73 million, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $333.51 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $36,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $38,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Stitch Fix from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stitch Fix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stitch Fix

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

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