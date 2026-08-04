Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading 2% Higher - What's Next?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $310.42 and last traded at $309.4640. 66,624,360 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 51,426,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.42.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: India proposed extending tax exemptions for companies supplying equipment to contract manufacturers through 2041. The policy could support Apple’s efforts to shift more iPhone production to India and reduce dependence on China. India proposes extending tax breaks for contract manufacturing in a boost for Apple

India proposed extending tax exemptions for companies supplying equipment to contract manufacturers through 2041. The policy could support Apple’s efforts to shift more iPhone production to India and reduce dependence on China. Positive Sentiment: Apple’s reported quarter exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $2.02 versus a $1.89 consensus estimate and revenue of $109.42 billion. Revenue increased 16.4% year over year, reinforcing the strength of the company’s core business.

Apple’s reported quarter exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $2.02 versus a $1.89 consensus estimate and revenue of $109.42 billion. Revenue increased 16.4% year over year, reinforcing the strength of the company’s core business. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors continue to point to Apple’s capital-light AI strategy, large installed base, strong cash generation and potential for AI-enabled hardware upgrades as longer-term catalysts. Apple is also scheduled to pay its quarterly dividend on August 13 to eligible shareholders.

Analysts and investors continue to point to Apple’s capital-light AI strategy, large installed base, strong cash generation and potential for AI-enabled hardware upgrades as longer-term catalysts. Apple is also scheduled to pay its quarterly dividend on August 13 to eligible shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Apple escalated its trade-secrets lawsuit against OpenAI by requesting a preliminary injunction covering OpenAI and two former employees. OpenAI has denied wrongdoing and accused Apple of careless, personal litigation tactics. The case could affect OpenAI’s hardware ambitions, but its financial impact on Apple is uncertain. Apple seeks preliminary injunction against OpenAI in trade secrets case

Apple escalated its trade-secrets lawsuit against OpenAI by requesting a preliminary injunction covering OpenAI and two former employees. OpenAI has denied wrongdoing and accused Apple of careless, personal litigation tactics. The case could affect OpenAI’s hardware ambitions, but its financial impact on Apple is uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Apple’s acquisition of PlasmaSolve could improve manufacturing simulations, device coatings and production yields, although the deal is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Rumors of larger iPhone displays may support future demand but remain unconfirmed.

Apple’s acquisition of PlasmaSolve could improve manufacturing simulations, device coatings and production yields, although the deal is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Rumors of larger iPhone displays may support future demand but remain unconfirmed. Negative Sentiment: Several brokerages downgraded Apple, citing persistent memory and component-cost inflation, supply constraints, unclear returns from Apple Intelligence and an expensive valuation. China Renaissance set a $280 target, while DZ Bank cut its rating to Hold with a $310 target; Phillip Securities moved to Moderate Sell.

Several brokerages downgraded Apple, citing persistent memory and component-cost inflation, supply constraints, unclear returns from Apple Intelligence and an expensive valuation. China Renaissance set a $280 target, while DZ Bank cut its rating to Hold with a $310 target; Phillip Securities moved to Moderate Sell. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that Services revenue missed expectations and that guidance points to margin pressure from higher memory costs. At roughly 35 times earnings, Apple’s valuation leaves limited room for disappointment if AI growth or iPhone demand fails to accelerate.

Investors remain concerned that Services revenue missed expectations and that guidance points to margin pressure from higher memory costs. At roughly 35 times earnings, Apple’s valuation leaves limited room for disappointment if AI growth or iPhone demand fails to accelerate. Negative Sentiment: Senator Shelley Moore Capito disclosed a sale of AAPL shares. The transaction is not a fundamental company development, but it may add modest short-term noise to sentiment. Congress Trade: Senator Shelley Moore Capito Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities lowered shares of Apple from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $330.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 135.46%. Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Apple by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $134,554,000 after buying an additional 69,207 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $16,742,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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