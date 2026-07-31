Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Down 7.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $345.00 to $340.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Apple traded as low as $300.00 and last traded at $308.91. Approximately 131,672,244 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 50,965,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.43.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $365.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $331.60.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $34,236.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple reported a record June quarter, with revenue of $109.4 billion, up 16.4% year over year, and diluted EPS of $2.02, exceeding Wall Street expectations. iPhone revenue rose 22% to $54.3 billion, while Mac revenue increased 29% to $10.4 billion. Apple reports third quarter results

Apple reported a record June quarter, with revenue of $109.4 billion, up 16.4% year over year, and diluted EPS of $2.02, exceeding Wall Street expectations. iPhone revenue rose 22% to $54.3 billion, while Mac revenue increased 29% to $10.4 billion. Positive Sentiment: The company’s installed base remains at a record level, and analysts cited strong hardware demand, Apple’s hybrid AI strategy and potential long-term opportunities from upgraded Siri and consumer AI adoption. Several firms maintained buy or overweight ratings, with some price targets reaching $360 to $400. Tim Cook sees Apple's hybrid AI strategy as a competitive weapon

The company’s installed base remains at a record level, and analysts cited strong hardware demand, Apple’s hybrid AI strategy and potential long-term opportunities from upgraded Siri and consumer AI adoption. Several firms maintained buy or overweight ratings, with some price targets reaching $360 to $400. Neutral Sentiment: Apple declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable August 13 to shareholders of record August 10. The company is also expanding its U.S. hardware leasing program with Klarna, which could encourage faster device upgrades but has yet to demonstrate a material financial impact. Klarna lands Apple upgrade role

Apple declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable August 13 to shareholders of record August 10. The company is also expanding its U.S. hardware leasing program with Klarna, which could encourage faster device upgrades but has yet to demonstrate a material financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Apple forecast fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $111.7 billion to $113.7 billion, below the approximately $114.3 billion consensus estimate. CEO Tim Cook warned that supply constraints would increasingly affect iPhones, Macs and iPads as AI-related demand drives a severe memory shortage and exceptionally high prices. Apple slides as supply snags cloud outlook

Apple forecast fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $111.7 billion to $113.7 billion, below the approximately $114.3 billion consensus estimate. CEO Tim Cook warned that supply constraints would increasingly affect iPhones, Macs and iPads as AI-related demand drives a severe memory shortage and exceptionally high prices. Negative Sentiment: Services growth was weaker than expected and declined sequentially for the first time since 2022, partly because of currency effects, App Store regulatory changes and a slowdown in gaming-related activity. Softer China performance added to concerns about Apple’s growth profile. Global regulatory changes slow Apple's Services growth

Services growth was weaker than expected and declined sequentially for the first time since 2022, partly because of currency effects, App Store regulatory changes and a slowdown in gaming-related activity. Softer China performance added to concerns about Apple’s growth profile. Negative Sentiment: Investors also noted that the earnings beat benefited from tariff refunds, which may not recur, while rising memory costs threaten gross margins. The combination of elevated valuation and disappointing guidance prompted a sharp sell-the-news reaction despite strong current-quarter results.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Apple Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's payout ratio is presently 12.39%.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

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