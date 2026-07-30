Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired Rep. Jared Moskowitz

Representative Jared Moskowitz (Democratic-Florida) recently bought shares of Applied Materials, Inc. NASDAQ: AMAT. In a filing disclosed on July 26th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Applied Materials stock on June 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (5)" account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cencora NYSE: COR on 5/6/2026.

on 5/6/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences NASDAQ: GILD on 5/6/2026.

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Applied Materials Stock Down 8.4%

Applied Materials stock opened at $436.45 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.46 and a fifty-two week high of $739.67. The stock has a market cap of $346.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $547.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Applied Materials's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright set a $850.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $530.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $599.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 71,727 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.75, for a total value of $42,587,906.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,695,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,006,503,625. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.77, for a total transaction of $5,547,872.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,326,071.43. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $169,654,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Tema ETFs LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.1% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Haven Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Applied Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Applied Materials has benefited from AI-driven increases in wafer-fabrication spending, supporting demand for its semiconductor manufacturing equipment. A recent fund review cited the company as a beneficiary of rising AI-related capital expenditures. Applied Materials Rose on AI-Driven Wafer Fabrication Spending

Applied Materials has benefited from AI-driven increases in wafer-fabrication spending, supporting demand for its semiconductor manufacturing equipment. A recent fund review cited the company as a beneficiary of rising AI-related capital expenditures. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention around AMAT has increased, according to Zacks, but the article provides no new company-specific earnings, guidance or fundamental catalyst. The heightened search interest may reflect volatility and investor efforts to assess the stock’s outlook. Investors Heavily Search Applied Materials

Investor attention around AMAT has increased, according to Zacks, but the article provides no new company-specific earnings, guidance or fundamental catalyst. The heightened search interest may reflect volatility and investor efforts to assess the stock’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: AMAT is being pulled down with the broader semiconductor group as investors question the sustainability and financing of AI infrastructure spending. Rising competition from China is adding to pressure on chip-equipment shares. Semiconductor Stocks Trade Down

AMAT is being pulled down with the broader semiconductor group as investors question the sustainability and financing of AI infrastructure spending. Rising competition from China is adding to pressure on chip-equipment shares. Negative Sentiment: Reports that China is mass-producing domestic immersion DUV lithography equipment raise a longer-term competitive risk for Applied Materials. Local alternatives could reduce Western suppliers’ access to Chinese fabs, while export controls further complicate the company’s ability to convert AI demand into orders. China’s Domestic Immersion DUV Push

Reports that China is mass-producing domestic immersion DUV lithography equipment raise a longer-term competitive risk for Applied Materials. Local alternatives could reduce Western suppliers’ access to Chinese fabs, while export controls further complicate the company’s ability to convert AI demand into orders. Negative Sentiment: Broader market selling intensified amid a sharp oil-price increase tied to renewed U.S.-Iran tensions and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision. Falling major indexes reduced risk appetite for high-beta technology and semiconductor stocks such as AMAT. Oil Spikes as Nasdaq 100 Sinks

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz's career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

See Also

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