Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $197.88 and last traded at $197.1080, with a volume of 2056491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.90.

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Applied Optoelectronics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Optoelectronics this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAOI. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $43.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $79.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business's 50-day moving average is $124.01 and its 200-day moving average is $66.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of -281.41 and a beta of 3.76.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.98 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. Applied Optoelectronics's revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director William H. Yeh sold 15,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $1,586,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 238,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,257,497.44. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David C. Kuo sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,277,046.19. The trade was a 25.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 305,473 shares of company stock valued at $28,824,358 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 16,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1,923.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company's stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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