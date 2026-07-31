ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price indicates a potential downside of 2.08% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Santander cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.73.

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ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MT traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.47. 470,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.55.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 75.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,038 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,029 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 268.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company's stock.

More ArcelorMittal News

Here are the key news stories impacting ArcelorMittal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management said supportive European trade measures aimed at curbing steel imports should improve the region’s outlook. ArcelorMittal expects second-half European sales to outperform the first half, potentially supporting volumes and pricing. ArcelorMittal says steps to curb imports will boost European business

Management said supportive European trade measures aimed at curbing steel imports should improve the region’s outlook. ArcelorMittal expects second-half European sales to outperform the first half, potentially supporting volumes and pricing. Positive Sentiment: AM/NS India, ArcelorMittal’s Indian joint venture, reported a 28.5% increase in June-quarter EBITDA as higher steel prices helped offset broader market challenges. AM/NS India June-quarter EBITDA rises

AM/NS India, ArcelorMittal’s Indian joint venture, reported a 28.5% increase in June-quarter EBITDA as higher steel prices helped offset broader market challenges. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased approximately 5% year over year to $16.76 billion, but remained below the $17.07 billion analyst consensus. The company’s earnings call emphasized regional differences, trade policy and the outlook for steel demand. ArcelorMittal reports second-quarter 2026 results

Second-quarter revenue increased approximately 5% year over year to $16.76 billion, but remained below the $17.07 billion analyst consensus. The company’s earnings call emphasized regional differences, trade policy and the outlook for steel demand. Negative Sentiment: Net income fell 62% to $683 million, while reported EPS declined to $0.90 from $1.32 a year earlier and missed the $1.18 consensus estimate. The earnings shortfall and lower profitability are the main reasons investors are reacting negatively. ArcelorMittal reports 62% drop in Q2 net income

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal is a multinational steel manufacturing company formed in 2006 through the merger of Arcelor and Mittal Steel. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company is one of the world's largest producers of steel and operates an integrated value chain that spans raw material extraction, steelmaking, processing and distribution. Its product portfolio includes flat and long carbon steel products, coated and specialty steels, tubular products and value-added solutions tailored for sectors such as automotive, construction, household appliances, energy and packaging.

ArcelorMittal's operations are global in scope, with production facilities, distribution networks and commercial activities across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

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