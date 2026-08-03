Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.3357) per share and revenue of $1.9410 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Archer Aviation to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. Archer Aviation has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a current ratio of 18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.83.

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Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, CFO Priya Gupta sold 9,860 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $58,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 189,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,847.50. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Harsh Rungta sold 12,414 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $73,863.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 87,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at $518,899.50. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,672. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Archer Aviation by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 840.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 4,500 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 83.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation, Inc NYSE: ACHR is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company's flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

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