Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 2.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.3750. 54,122,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 34,382,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

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Archer Aviation News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Aviation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Archer became the first eVTOL company to clear FAA Phase 3 of the Type Certification process , a major step toward launching U.S. operations in 2026. Article Title

Archer became the first eVTOL company to clear , a major step toward launching U.S. operations in 2026. Positive Sentiment: Management said commercial air taxi flights in U.S. cities could begin this year , reinforcing the view that Archer is moving closer to revenue-generating operations. Article Title

Management said , reinforcing the view that Archer is moving closer to revenue-generating operations. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts and commentators highlighted meaningful upside potential , with one price target implying roughly 84% upside from recent levels, which may be helping sentiment. Article Title

Multiple analysts and commentators highlighted , with one price target implying roughly 84% upside from recent levels, which may be helping sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Archer reported $1.6 million in revenue and a larger quarterly loss, which was still slightly better on earnings than some expectations but not enough to change the story of ongoing losses. Article Title

Archer reported and a larger quarterly loss, which was still slightly better on earnings than some expectations but not enough to change the story of ongoing losses. Neutral Sentiment: The company also continued expanding operations and highlighted partnerships and certification progress, but these are longer-term catalysts rather than immediate profit drivers. Article Title

The company also continued expanding operations and highlighted partnerships and certification progress, but these are longer-term catalysts rather than immediate profit drivers. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on Archer’s wider net loss and heavy cash burn , which continue to weigh on the shares despite the certification milestones. Article Title

Investors remain focused on Archer’s , which continue to weigh on the shares despite the certification milestones. Negative Sentiment: The stock is also facing scrutiny over valuation versus execution risk, since commercialization is still ahead and competition in eVTOL remains intense. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ACHR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.83.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 94,725 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $611,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,345,430 shares in the company, valued at $8,691,477.80. The trade was a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lentell sold 37,390 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $241,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 139,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at $901,060.18. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,333 over the last ninety days. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,676,158 shares of the company's stock worth $411,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,899 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 35,170,701 shares of the company's stock worth $264,484,000 after buying an additional 3,869,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,773,136 shares of the company's stock worth $246,454,000 after buying an additional 3,293,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,717,522 shares of the company's stock worth $118,196,000 after buying an additional 2,796,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385,647 shares of the company's stock worth $108,197,000 after buying an additional 1,867,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company's stock.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 2.5%

The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 19.89 and a current ratio of 19.89. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation, Inc NYSE: ACHR is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company's flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

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