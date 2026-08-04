Argus Reiterates "Buy" Rating for United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at Argus in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,250.00 price objective on the construction company's stock. Argus' price target points to a potential upside of 9.93% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,101.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $715.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,335.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,246.19.

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United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $21.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,137.04. 45,454 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,072. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,071.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $926.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.80. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $701.59 and a 1 year high of $1,177.67.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $12.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.53 by $1.23. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 48.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.15, for a total transaction of $1,699,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,869,155.30. This trade represents a 19.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,518 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in United Rentals by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,136 shares of the construction company's stock worth $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in United Rentals by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,057 shares of the construction company's stock worth $42,233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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