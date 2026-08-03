Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Up 2.8% - What's Next?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $186.57 and last traded at $185.3260. Approximately 8,314,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 8,583,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.35.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $189.74.

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Arista Networks Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $233.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $167.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $4,482,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,817,678.08. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 242,422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.17, for a total transaction of $45,616,547.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,171,095 shares in the company, valued at $973,044,946.15. This trade represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,300,316 shares of company stock worth $382,160,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,549,000. Bensler LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $6,350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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