Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading 3.9% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $214.89 and last traded at $197.93. 20,147,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 8,681,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.51.

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The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.Arista Networks's revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS.

Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Arista reported adjusted EPS of $1.02, above the $0.89 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 37.7% year over year to $3.04 billion, surpassing the $2.83 billion forecast. The quarter marked the company’s first period with more than $3 billion in revenue. Arista Networks Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Arista reported adjusted EPS of $1.02, above the $0.89 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 37.7% year over year to $3.04 billion, surpassing the $2.83 billion forecast. The quarter marked the company’s first period with more than $3 billion in revenue. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven demand is supporting growth: Strong orders from AI, cloud, data-center, campus and routing customers helped drive the performance. Arista also highlighted improving supply availability, which is allowing it to ship more products. Arista forecasts upbeat quarterly revenue on AI-driven networking demand

Strong orders from AI, cloud, data-center, campus and routing customers helped drive the performance. Arista also highlighted improving supply availability, which is allowing it to ship more products. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was raised: Arista projected third-quarter revenue of approximately $3.3 billion and EPS of $1.06-$1.08, both above analyst expectations. The company also lifted its 2026 revenue outlook to $12.6 billion, its third increase this year. Arista projects $12.6B 2026 revenue

Arista projected third-quarter revenue of approximately $3.3 billion and EPS of $1.06-$1.08, both above analyst expectations. The company also lifted its 2026 revenue outlook to $12.6 billion, its third increase this year. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: Rosenblatt increased its target to $280 and assigned a Buy rating, while Piper Sandler raised its target to $240 and maintained Overweight. Truist lifted its target to $234 and upgraded the stock to Buy, signaling continued confidence in Arista’s earnings momentum.

Rosenblatt increased its target to $280 and assigned a Buy rating, while Piper Sandler raised its target to $240 and maintained Overweight. Truist lifted its target to $234 and upgraded the stock to Buy, signaling continued confidence in Arista’s earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks remain: The rally has pushed Arista’s market capitalization above $250 billion and left the shares trading at a high earnings multiple. Investors may therefore remain sensitive to AI spending trends, supply-chain execution and the company’s ability to sustain its rapid growth rate.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total value of $1,336,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 192,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,131,150.98. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total transaction of $43,908,310.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,134,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,020,866.26. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,300,316 shares of company stock valued at $382,160,575. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the technology company's stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Arista Networks by 37.2% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.7% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 870 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.9%

The stock has a market cap of $249.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.60. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $168.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.16.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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