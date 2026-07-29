Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Down 7% on Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) shares were down 7% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $156.84 and last traded at $157.7530. Approximately 8,155,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 8,594,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.71.

Specifically, insider Kenneth Duda sold 17,333 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $2,955,449.83. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,212,537.76. The trade was a 57.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $4,433,260.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 462,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,843,824. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Arista Networks from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.74.

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Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista enters its upcoming second-quarter report with strong AI-networking demand, rising earnings estimates and expectations for a potential earnings beat. Analysts remain focused on the company’s role in high-speed data-center infrastructure. Arista Stock Before Q2 Earnings: Is it a Smart Buy or Risky Move?

Arista enters its upcoming second-quarter report with strong AI-networking demand, rising earnings estimates and expectations for a potential earnings beat. Analysts remain focused on the company’s role in high-speed data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its fiscal 2026 earnings forecast to $3.26 per share from $3.25 and maintained a Buy rating. The estimate remains close to the $3.28 consensus, indicating continued confidence but only a modest revision. Arista Networks analyst estimate update

Erste Group Bank raised its fiscal 2026 earnings forecast to $3.26 per share from $3.25 and maintained a Buy rating. The estimate remains close to the $3.28 consensus, indicating continued confidence but only a modest revision. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights Arista’s strong profitability and earnings momentum, including a favorable earnings-beat setup. However, investors are weighing those strengths against a high valuation, customer concentration and the risk that expectations are already reflected in the shares. Advanced Micro Devices vs. Arista Networks

Recent coverage highlights Arista’s strong profitability and earnings momentum, including a favorable earnings-beat setup. However, investors are weighing those strengths against a high valuation, customer concentration and the risk that expectations are already reflected in the shares. Negative Sentiment: Director Kenneth Duda sold a combined 43,333 shares worth approximately $7.4 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The planned nature of the sales reduces their significance, but the transactions can still reinforce profit-taking concerns among investors. Arista Networks insider transaction filing

Director Kenneth Duda sold a combined 43,333 shares worth approximately $7.4 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The planned nature of the sales reduces their significance, but the transactions can still reinforce profit-taking concerns among investors. Negative Sentiment: Arista underperformed some peers in recent trading, suggesting that investors may be rotating away from the stock or taking profits ahead of results. With shares valued at roughly 55 times earnings, the upcoming report and forward guidance could produce an outsized market reaction. Arista Networks stock underperforms competitors

Arista Networks Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $166.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $6,350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,224,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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