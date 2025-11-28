Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Up 2.8% - Here's Why

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $131.41 and last traded at $131.2490. 3,893,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 10,015,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.31.

Arista Networks Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.42 and a 200 day moving average of $123.79.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company's revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total transaction of $1,256,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,142.08. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $49,437.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,007. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,985,422 shares of company stock worth $290,780,281 over the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

