Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Up 3.4% Following Earnings Beat

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) was up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $194.35 and last traded at $191.2120. 13,241,490 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 8,611,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.89.

The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.Arista Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $189.74.

Read Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $39,040,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,043,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,612,942,618.16. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total value of $1,336,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 192,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,131,150.98. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,300,316 shares of company stock worth $382,160,575 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,952 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the technology company's stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 11.0% during the second quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 21.5% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,151 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.69. The firm has a market cap of $240.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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