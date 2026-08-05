Arora Ashish Sells 60,000 Shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT - Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,207,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,158,487.90. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $286,200.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Arora Ashish sold 16,366 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $70,373.80.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $237,000.00.

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Cricut Price Performance

CRCT stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. 3,161,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.19. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $156.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. Cricut had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Cricut in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $3.70 price target on shares of Cricut in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cricut from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and an average target price of $3.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRCT

Key Stories Impacting Cricut

Here are the key news stories impacting Cricut this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cricut by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Cricut by 57,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,212 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 265.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc NASDAQ: CRCT is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in personal and small-business crafting solutions. The company designs and markets a family of cutting machines that leverage computer-aided design to precisely cut a wide range of materials, including paper, vinyl, fabric and leather. Complementing its hardware offerings, Cricut provides proprietary software and mobile applications that enable users to create custom artwork, import graphics and access a vast library of pre-designed projects and fonts through a subscription service.

Founded as a division of Provo Craft & Novelty in 2005, Cricut emerged as an independent public company in March 2021.

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