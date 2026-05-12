Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $206.07 and last traded at $202.9170, with a volume of 757758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $194.95.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. Zacks Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $183.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $183.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock's fifty day moving average is $159.11 and its 200-day moving average is $134.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.39 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Arrow Electronics's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO William F. Austen acquired 3,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.87 per share, for a total transaction of $601,405.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 44,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,791,930.14. This trade represents a 9.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 12,699 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $1,994,885.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,834,828.81. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,786. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,509 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $431,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,613,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

Further Reading

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