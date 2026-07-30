Arteris (AIP) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $23.4790 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.03 million. On average, analysts expect Arteris to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of AIP opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Arteris has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $50.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIP shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arteris in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities set a $38.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Arteris from $16.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arteris from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arteris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arteris

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arteris news, major shareholder Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 192,686 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $6,998,355.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,555,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,719,307.04. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 90,000 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $2,583,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 210,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,100. This represents a 30.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,459,949 shares of company stock worth $50,978,726 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Arteris during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 75.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Arteris by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,500 shares of the company's stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company's stock.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company's core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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