Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO K Charles Janac Sells 70,000 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 70,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $2,184,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,049,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at $282,331,015.20. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, K Charles Janac sold 70,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $1,332,800.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 9,009 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $159,008.85.

On Monday, April 6th, K Charles Janac sold 11,800 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $216,412.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, K Charles Janac sold 32,988 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $605,329.80.

On Wednesday, March 25th, K Charles Janac sold 7,012 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $126,426.36.

On Tuesday, March 10th, K Charles Janac sold 9,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $131,940.00.

On Monday, March 9th, K Charles Janac sold 41,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $582,610.00.

Get Arteris alerts: Sign Up

Arteris Price Performance

NASDAQ AIP traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $32.43. 1,255,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,675. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company's 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 1st quarter worth about $1,621,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,754 shares of the company's stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 30,018 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Arteris by 35.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 320,332 shares of the company's stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 25,448 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIP shares. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arteris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arteris

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company's core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arteris, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arteris wasn't on the list.

While Arteris currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here