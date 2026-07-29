Artiva Biotherapeutics (ARTV) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Artiva Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect Artiva Biotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Artiva Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ARTV opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $260.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARTV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Artiva Biotherapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Artiva Biotherapeutics from $15.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARTV

Insider Activity at Artiva Biotherapeutics

In other Artiva Biotherapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,319 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $412,776.81. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,283,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $172,665,181.98. The trade was a 0.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,862,190 shares of company stock worth $107,232,294 and sold 53,040 shares worth $477,890. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artiva Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cell therapies for cancer. The company's proprietary platform leverages natural killer (NK) cells engineered to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) or other targeting modalities, with the goal of delivering potent anti-tumor activity while minimizing the safety and supply limitations associated with patient-derived (autologous) approaches.

Artiva's pipeline includes multiple lead product candidates designed to address both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

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