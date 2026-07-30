Go Pro
→ ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I. (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Artiva Biotherapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts hold a “Moderate Buy” consensus on Artiva Biotherapeutics, with four buy ratings, one strong-buy rating and one sell rating. The average 12-month price target is $39.00, well above the recently reported $10.11 share price.
  • Artiva shares have traded between $2.22 and $14.53 over the past year, with a market capitalization of approximately $249.9 million. The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.95 per share, missing estimates by $0.07.
  • Insiders have been substantial net buyers, purchasing nearly 9.86 million shares worth about $107.2 million over the past 90 days; insiders currently own 21.4% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Artiva Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Artiva Biotherapeutics from $15.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ARTV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,401. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $249.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.18. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artiva Biotherapeutics will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,510,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $74,999,992.32. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,203,995 shares in the company, valued at $175,150,022.40. The trade was a 74.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp. Gc purchased 1,085,069 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $12,499,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,391,969 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,482.88. This trade represents a 32.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,862,190 shares of company stock valued at $107,232,294 and have sold 53,040 shares valued at $477,890. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Artiva Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 14,463.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 118,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 117,733 shares during the period.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cell therapies for cancer. The company's proprietary platform leverages natural killer (NK) cells engineered to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) or other targeting modalities, with the goal of delivering potent anti-tumor activity while minimizing the safety and supply limitations associated with patient-derived (autologous) approaches.

Artiva's pipeline includes multiple lead product candidates designed to address both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Artiva Biotherapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Artiva Biotherapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Artiva Biotherapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Artiva Biotherapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The dollar reset no one told you about
The dollar reset no one told you about
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines