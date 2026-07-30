Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Artiva Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Artiva Biotherapeutics from $15.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

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Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ARTV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,401. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $249.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.18. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artiva Biotherapeutics will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,510,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $74,999,992.32. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,203,995 shares in the company, valued at $175,150,022.40. The trade was a 74.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp. Gc purchased 1,085,069 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $12,499,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,391,969 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,482.88. This trade represents a 32.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,862,190 shares of company stock valued at $107,232,294 and have sold 53,040 shares valued at $477,890. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Artiva Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 14,463.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 118,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 117,733 shares during the period.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cell therapies for cancer. The company's proprietary platform leverages natural killer (NK) cells engineered to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) or other targeting modalities, with the goal of delivering potent anti-tumor activity while minimizing the safety and supply limitations associated with patient-derived (autologous) approaches.

Artiva's pipeline includes multiple lead product candidates designed to address both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

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