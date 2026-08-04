ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 4.2% - Here's What Happened

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,717.56 and last traded at $1,711.89. 1,521,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,904,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,642.52.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,970.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,762.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1,542.35. The company has a market cap of $673.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%.The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 44.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $2.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. ASML's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 22.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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