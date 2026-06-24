Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $244.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

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Astera Labs Stock Down 9.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $397.02 on Wednesday. Astera Labs has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $440.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 268.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 3.95.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The firm had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $19,692,630.00. Following the sale, the director owned 319,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,420,457.43. This trade represents a 36.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total value of $56,064,793.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,079,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $702,214,489.08. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,161,256 shares of company stock worth $459,844,296. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,576,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,304,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Astera Labs by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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