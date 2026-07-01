Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Down 7.6% - Time to Sell?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $445.80 and last traded at $446.3040. 2,081,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,676,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $483.02.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALAB shares. Citigroup lowered Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.54, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.95. The business's fifty day moving average price is $301.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.51.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total value of $56,064,793.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,079,322 shares in the company, valued at $702,214,489.08. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,968,942 shares of company stock worth $439,344,964 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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