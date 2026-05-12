Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock Price Down 1.4% Following Insider Selling

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $192.60 and last traded at $204.42. 4,969,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 5,385,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.35.

Specifically, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 49,361 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.21, for a total transaction of $9,833,204.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 655,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $130,482,550. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,799,069.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,190,778.59. This represents a 60.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In other news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $701,105.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 63,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,729,709.17. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $229.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Astera Labs is being positioned as a solution to a major AI infrastructure bottleneck, reinforcing the company’s exposure to AI spending and data-center demand. Astera Labs (ALAB) Touted To Solve Big AI Bottleneck

Astera Labs is being positioned as a solution to a major AI infrastructure bottleneck, reinforcing the company’s exposure to AI spending and data-center demand. Positive Sentiment: Zacks said Astera Labs’ Scorpio portfolio is seeing strong demand and could become the company’s largest product line by 2026, supporting the growth outlook. Astera Labs Rides on Strong Scorpio Portfolio: What Lies Ahead?

Zacks said Astera Labs’ Scorpio portfolio is seeing strong demand and could become the company’s largest product line by 2026, supporting the growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target to $260 from $220 and reiterated a Buy rating after another strong beat-and-raise quarter, which may help support the stock’s valuation. Is Astera Labs. (ALAB) the Best American Semiconductor Stock to Buy According to Analysts?

Needham raised its price target to $260 from $220 and reiterated a Buy rating after another strong beat-and-raise quarter, which may help support the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: The company was also highlighted as a beneficiary of the AI inference boom, adding to the bullish narrative around its semiconductor connectivity products. 5 Stocks Positioned to Benefit From the AI Inference Boom (ALAB)

The company was also highlighted as a beneficiary of the AI inference boom, adding to the bullish narrative around its semiconductor connectivity products. Neutral Sentiment: The latest short-interest update showed no meaningful short position, so it does not appear to be a major driver today.

The latest short-interest update showed no meaningful short position, so it does not appear to be a major driver today. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jitendra Mohan, COO Sanjay Gajendra, and director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff all sold shares in recent pre-arranged 10b5-1 transactions, which can weigh on investor sentiment even if the sales were not made on a discretionary basis.

Astera Labs Trading Down 1.4%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 138.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 3.35.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company's stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 95,409 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company's stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 917.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,766 shares of the company's stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 56,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company's stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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