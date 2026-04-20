Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.6667.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Astrazeneca from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

Astrazeneca Price Performance

Astrazeneca stock opened at $205.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.35. Astrazeneca has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $212.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Astrazeneca Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $1.595 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 156.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Astrazeneca's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.83%.

Institutional Trading of Astrazeneca

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Astrazeneca by 21.5% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 64,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Astrazeneca by 20.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,089,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,595,000 after acquiring an additional 181,273 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Astrazeneca by 111.6% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 66,643 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Astrazeneca by 20.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 42,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Astrazeneca by 96.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 77,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,043 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astrazeneca

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

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