Free Trial
→ Trump launches new “Manhattan Project” (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Astrazeneca logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • "Moderate Buy" consensus from nine analysts (eight buy, one sell) with an average 12‑month price target of $102.67.
  • AstraZeneca opened at $205.03 with a market cap of $317.98 billion, a P/E of 35.32 and a 1‑year range of $132.32–$212.71; the company paid a $1.595 dividend on March 23 (ex‑dividend Feb 20) with a reported dividend yield of 156.0% and a DPR of 74.83%.
  • Multiple institutional investors and hedge funds increased holdings in recent quarters, and institutions/hedge funds now own about 20.35% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Astrazeneca.

Shares of Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.6667.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Astrazeneca from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

Astrazeneca Price Performance

Astrazeneca stock opened at $205.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.35. Astrazeneca has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $212.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Astrazeneca Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $1.595 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 156.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Astrazeneca's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.83%.

Institutional Trading of Astrazeneca

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Astrazeneca by 21.5% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 64,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Astrazeneca by 20.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,089,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,595,000 after acquiring an additional 181,273 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Astrazeneca by 111.6% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 66,643 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Astrazeneca by 20.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 42,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Astrazeneca by 96.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 77,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,043 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astrazeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Astrazeneca Right Now?

Before you consider Astrazeneca, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astrazeneca wasn't on the list.

While Astrazeneca currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
This math doesn’t work
This math doesn’t work
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines