ATB Cormark Capital Markets Raises Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$48.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets' target price indicates a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$55.00 price objective on Bird Construction and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$49.13.

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Bird Construction Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of TSE:BDT traded up C$0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$44.99. 130,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$20.32 and a 52-week high of C$48.52. The business's fifty day simple moving average is C$36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.14.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.40%.The business had revenue of C$877.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 2.7598533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

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