Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

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A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATAT shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Atour Lifestyle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Atour Lifestyle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.65. Atour Lifestyle has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The business's 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.07.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $407.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $379.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 162.0%. This is an increase from Atour Lifestyle's previous annual dividend of $0.36. Atour Lifestyle's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Atour Lifestyle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,656,494 shares of the company's stock worth $341,066,000 after purchasing an additional 131,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,406,470 shares of the company's stock worth $134,215,000 after buying an additional 626,755 shares during the last quarter. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd now owns 3,155,425 shares of the company's stock worth $124,324,000 after buying an additional 2,045,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,717,894 shares of the company's stock worth $107,085,000 after buying an additional 1,060,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company's stock.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company's core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

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