AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.1875.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,488,172 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,142,000 after purchasing an additional 74,684 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $2,901,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 749.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 338,942 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 155,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,668,862 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,449,000 after buying an additional 59,279 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T launched the amiGO Jr. Tab 2, an upgraded kid-focused tablet using AT&T’s 5G network. Priced at $4.99 per month for 36 months, the device could support customer engagement and reinforce AT&T’s family-oriented product lineup. AT&T amiGO Jr. Tab 2 announcement

AT&T launched the amiGO Jr. Tab 2, an upgraded kid-focused tablet using AT&T’s 5G network. Priced at $4.99 per month for 36 months, the device could support customer engagement and reinforce AT&T’s family-oriented product lineup. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T completed a sale of euro- and sterling-denominated global notes, increasing access to international debt markets and providing financing flexibility. However, the issuance also highlights the company’s ongoing leverage, with debt remaining an important consideration for investors. AT&T European debt issuance

AT&T completed a sale of euro- and sterling-denominated global notes, increasing access to international debt markets and providing financing flexibility. However, the issuance also highlights the company’s ongoing leverage, with debt remaining an important consideration for investors. Negative Sentiment: SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said SpaceX plans to build ground-based infrastructure to complement Starlink’s satellite network. A fully integrated mobile service could eventually compete directly with AT&T for wireless customers, particularly in rural areas, dead zones and locations affected by network outages. SpaceX plans terrestrial mobile network

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said SpaceX plans to build ground-based infrastructure to complement Starlink’s satellite network. A fully integrated mobile service could eventually compete directly with AT&T for wireless customers, particularly in rural areas, dead zones and locations affected by network outages. Negative Sentiment: Telecom shares broadly moved lower after SpaceX outlined its mobile-network expansion. Investors are concerned that Starlink could pressure AT&T’s long-term customer retention, pricing power and wireless growth prospects. Telecom shares decline on SpaceX expansion

Telecom shares broadly moved lower after SpaceX outlined its mobile-network expansion. Investors are concerned that Starlink could pressure AT&T’s long-term customer retention, pricing power and wireless growth prospects. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and investors are reassessing whether AT&T’s recent momentum can continue amid heightened SpaceX competition. The stock’s decline reflects near-term uncertainty despite its relatively inexpensive valuation and recent earnings performance. AT&T valuation and SpaceX competition analysis

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.23. AT&T has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.80 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 16.94%.AT&T's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is 36.75%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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