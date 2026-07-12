AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.6750.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

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AT&T Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:T traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $21.16. 49,762,998 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,571,096. The company has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24. AT&T has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,495,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,249,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,191,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,629,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $2,181,977,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,764,509 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,109,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,935 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about AT&T

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About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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