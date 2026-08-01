Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.6250.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Institutional Trading of Audioeye

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Audioeye by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 122,650 shares of the company's stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 32,270 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Audioeye by 1,071.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 114,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Audioeye by 481.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 127,126 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Audioeye during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Audioeye by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 222,850 shares of the company's stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company's stock.

Audioeye Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 million, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business's fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Audioeye has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $16.39.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.56 million. Audioeye had a positive return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 9.05%.Audioeye has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.960- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.210-0.220 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Audioeye will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc is a provider of digital accessibility solutions, offering software and services designed to help organizations ensure their online properties comply with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and other global accessibility standards. Through its cloud-based platform, the company automates the detection and remediation of accessibility barriers in websites, mobile applications and multimedia content.

The company's flagship AEYE Platform leverages machine learning, artificial intelligence and human validation to continuously scan digital assets, identify potential compliance issues and deploy corrective overlays or code adjustments.

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