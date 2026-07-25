Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.2667.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Aura Minerals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Aura Minerals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Aura Minerals from $122.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Aura Minerals from $104.50 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Aura Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd.

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Insider Transactions at Aura Minerals

In related news, Director Mauad Bruno Sousa sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $7,748,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 434,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,701,088.20. This represents a 18.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodrigo Cardoso Barbosa sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $4,885,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 794,745 shares in the company, valued at $64,716,085.35. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,092 shares of company stock worth $30,450,738.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGO. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aura Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aura Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Aura Minerals by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 795 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

AUGO stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.75. Aura Minerals has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $110.32.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 111.96%. The firm had revenue of $382.61 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Aura Minerals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Aura Minerals's payout ratio is currently 288.89%.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

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