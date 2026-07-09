Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.2667.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALV. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autoliv from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Autoliv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $140.00 target price for the company.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 19,607 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,548,910.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,000. The trade was a 24.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Autoliv by 110.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Autoliv by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 212 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Price Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $117.38 on Thursday. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $132.17. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Autoliv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.42%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

Further Reading

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