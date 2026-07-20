Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $148.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD Cowen from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the auto parts company's stock. TD Cowen's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.42% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autoliv from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Autoliv from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Autoliv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.93.

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Autoliv Trading Down 1.9%

ALV stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.00. The company had a trading volume of 58,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $132.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Autoliv's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 19,607 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,548,910.00. Following the sale, the director owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,800,000. This trade represents a 24.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,609,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Autoliv by 127,512.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 579,360 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $68,770,000 after buying an additional 578,906 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 923,700 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $114,077,000 after buying an additional 556,651 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,689,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in Autoliv by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,976,700 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $353,334,000 after buying an additional 375,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company's stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

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