Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

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AUTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autolus Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUTL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the company's stock worth $34,825,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 48.4% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 39,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 177.0% in the first quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC now owns 59,185 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 37,820 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 123,279 shares of the company's stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.04. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.59% and a negative net margin of 311.98%. Equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company leverages proprietary technologies to engineer autologous T cells that target and eradicate tumor cells, with the aim of improving safety, efficacy and durability over existing cell therapies. Its R&D platform integrates antigen receptor design, gene editing and manufacturing optimization to generate candidates tailored for specific hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications.

The company's leading pipeline candidates include AUTO1, an optimized CD19-targeted CAR-T therapy for relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and AUTO3, a dual-targeted CD19/22 CAR-T program in development for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

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