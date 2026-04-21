Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Trading Down 0.6% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN - Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$11.48 and last traded at C$11.52. Approximately 52,278 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 41,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.59.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APR.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$12.69.

View Our Latest Report on APR.UN

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Down 0.6%

The business's 50 day moving average price is C$11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$635.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had a net margin of 76.20% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR will post 1.0136327 earnings per share for the current year.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust focused on investing in high-quality Canadian automotive properties tenanted by automotive dealership groups and automotive brands ranging from mass-market to ultra-luxury. The company holds a portfolio of best-in-class properties located in strategic Canadian urban markets across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Quebec. The primary objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, sustainable and growing cash distributions, and to enhance and expand the REIT's asset portfolio to maximize Unitholder value.

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