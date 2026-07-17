Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.3846.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 887.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,575,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $406,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301,977 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 672.6% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,037,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $98,157,000 after buying an additional 2,644,783 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $66,236,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,902,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $93,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,941,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $224,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company's stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE AXTA opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business's fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.22%.The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.70 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company's product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

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