B. Riley Financial Downgrades Marcus (NYSE:MCS) to Neutral

Marcus (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.93% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MCS. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Marcus from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Marcus from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Get Marcus alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marcus

Marcus Trading Up 18.5%

Marcus stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. Marcus has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $908.75 million, a P/E ratio of 68.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Marcus had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $231.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.72 million. Analysts predict that Marcus will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 550.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 60.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,494 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Marcus by 656.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,761 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Marcus

Here are the key news stories impacting Marcus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Marcus reported quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, up from $0.23 a year earlier and above the $0.35 analyst consensus. Revenue reached $231.74 million, surpassing estimates of $217.72 million versus $217.72 million expected. Marcus Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Marcus reported quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, up from $0.23 a year earlier and above the $0.35 analyst consensus. Revenue reached $231.74 million, surpassing estimates of $217.72 million versus $217.72 million expected. Positive Sentiment: Both major businesses performed well. Management said Marcus Theatres and Marcus Hotels & Resorts significantly outperformed their respective industries. Strong box-office activity, including robust admission revenue growth, was a key driver of the quarter’s results. Sizzling box office lifts Marcus Corporation to a multi-year high

Management said Marcus Theatres and Marcus Hotels & Resorts significantly outperformed their respective industries. Strong box-office activity, including robust admission revenue growth, was a key driver of the quarter’s results. Positive Sentiment: The earnings beat was broad-based. Reports comparing Marcus’s key metrics with Wall Street forecasts indicate that the company outperformed expectations across the quarter, reinforcing investor optimism about operating momentum and the recovery in entertainment demand. Marcus Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Reports comparing Marcus’s key metrics with Wall Street forecasts indicate that the company outperformed expectations across the quarter, reinforcing investor optimism about operating momentum and the recovery in entertainment demand. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary is the next focus. Investors are reviewing the earnings call for details on upcoming film releases, hotel demand, margins and the sustainability of current box-office strength. The company’s reported full-year earnings outlook remains approximately $0.53 per share.

Investors are reviewing the earnings call for details on upcoming film releases, hotel demand, margins and the sustainability of current box-office strength. The company’s reported full-year earnings outlook remains approximately $0.53 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership transition announced. Rajiv W. Castellino will become Marcus’s chief information officer on August 2, succeeding retiring CIO Kim M. Lueck. The change is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Marcus Promotes Rajiv Castellino to Chief Information Officer

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marcus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marcus wasn't on the list.

While Marcus currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here