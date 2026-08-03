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Babcock (BW) to Announce Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Babcock logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Babcock is expected to report Q2 2026 results after the market closes on August 10, with analysts projecting earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of approximately $196.95 million.
  • The company reported a significant Q1 earnings miss, posting a loss of $0.60 per share versus the consensus estimate of a $0.03 loss, despite revenue of $214.41 million exceeding expectations.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with a consensus “Hold” rating and a $14.25 price target; institutional investors own 83.17% of the stock, while shares recently traded at $9.20.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Babcock (NYSE:BW - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Babcock to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $196.9520 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Babcock (NYSE:BW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $214.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.72 million. On average, analysts expect Babcock to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Babcock Price Performance

Babcock stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.22. Babcock has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of Babcock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Babcock from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Babcock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BW

Institutional Trading of Babcock

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Babcock during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,086,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Babcock by 497.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,366,601 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Babcock by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,243 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,556,692 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Babcock by 190,912.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 928,319 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 927,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Babcock in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,318,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Babcock

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc NYSE: BW is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.

In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.

Read More

Earnings History for Babcock (NYSE:BW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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